Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) rose 18.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 1,074,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 470,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $861.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

