Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 20%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price shot up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.33. 8,356,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 10,501,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Several research firms recently commented on BLNK. Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 708.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,570 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

