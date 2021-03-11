Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $90.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.