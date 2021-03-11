Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 15,200 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

