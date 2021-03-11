ING Groep NV Buys 7,270 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $165.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

