Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,328,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

NYSE:BEP opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

