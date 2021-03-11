7,017 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Waters by 56.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Waters by 64.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Waters by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $264.67 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.95 and its 200 day moving average is $237.36.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

