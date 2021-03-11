Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.