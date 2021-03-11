AVEO Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,615 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,164% compared to the average volume of 601 call options.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

