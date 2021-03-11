AVEO Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,615 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,164% compared to the average volume of 601 call options.
AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
