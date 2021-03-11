Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 32,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBKDY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

