Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

GPL opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $291.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 1,321,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

