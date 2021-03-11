BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BPXXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised BPER Banca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BPER Banca stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

