Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 625,400 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 625,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

