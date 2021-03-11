Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

