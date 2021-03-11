Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 20,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

