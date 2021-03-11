Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.