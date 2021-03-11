Morgan Stanley Increases Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $58.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of OM stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

