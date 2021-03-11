Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHLS. Guggenheim began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.