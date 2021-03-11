Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) PT Raised to $44.00 at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its target price increased by BWS Financial from $33.50 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of HWKN opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 263.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 57.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.