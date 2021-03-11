Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 834.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

