Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 650,000 Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 20.88% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Siyata Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

