Tervita (TSE:TEV) Lowered to “Tender” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital lowered shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tervita currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tervita will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

