Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$0.50

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$103.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

