Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$0.50

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$103.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.
