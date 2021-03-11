Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $10.37 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 175.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $70.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

