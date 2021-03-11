Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 115,500 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Well were worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

