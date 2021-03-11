Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,100 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,219,163 shares of company stock worth $67,800,605. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

