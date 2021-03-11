Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

