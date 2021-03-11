UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

GMAB stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

