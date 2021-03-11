UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.
GMAB stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.