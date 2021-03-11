ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $92.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

EXLS stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $715,533.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,482,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,219 shares of company stock worth $3,952,930. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

