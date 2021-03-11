CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $144.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $141.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.72 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

