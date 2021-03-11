Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $9.19 on Monday. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

