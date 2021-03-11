Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

MWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

