Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

NYSE KSU opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.87. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.