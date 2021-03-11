B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 11th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,073,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BTDG stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. B2Digital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
B2Digital Company Profile
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.