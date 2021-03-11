B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 11th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,073,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTDG stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. B2Digital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get B2Digital alerts:

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.