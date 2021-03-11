CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.