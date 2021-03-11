BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

