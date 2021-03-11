Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $82.41 on Thursday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $80.63 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

