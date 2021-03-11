Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Olympic Steel stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $300.58 million, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $27.43.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

