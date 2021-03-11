PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

