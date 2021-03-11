$228.25 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce sales of $228.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.79 million. Groupon posted sales of $374.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $960.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,718,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 407,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

