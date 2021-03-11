Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
