British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424.20 ($44.74).
A number of research firms have recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,620 ($34.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £60.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,652.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,683.84. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23).
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.
