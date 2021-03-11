Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 187,960 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,027,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 187,960 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $22,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

