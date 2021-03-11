$0.76 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $150.35 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

