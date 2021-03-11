James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $48.03 on Thursday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

