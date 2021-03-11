Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $16.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.