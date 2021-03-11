FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $129,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after buying an additional 254,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

