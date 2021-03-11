Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gol Linhas is taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to suppressed air-travel demand, passenger revenues (accounts for bulk of the top line) fell 57% in the first nine months of 2020. The spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil has further dampened travel demand. Demand in the domestic market dropped 38% in February from January levels. In response to this low demand, the carrier has reduced capacity significantly, which in turn is pushing up total unit costs. Depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar also poses a challenge to the company. Gol Linhas’ weak liquidity position is another concern. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have declined 11.5% in a year’s time. However, with fuel expenses comprising a major chunk of airline expenditures, low fuel prices are a boon to the company.”

GOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

NYSE GOL opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

