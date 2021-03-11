Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.