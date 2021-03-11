Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

