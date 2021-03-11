West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 711.1% in February

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 711.1% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

