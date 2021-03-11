West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 711.1% in February

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 711.1% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.